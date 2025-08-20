Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,402 Shares of Gogo Inc. $GOGO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,810. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

