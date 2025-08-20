Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,629 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8,296.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 3.0%

MRTN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.