Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 694 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lear were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lear by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 57.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,425. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Lear Stock Up 0.5%

LEA stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Lear’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

