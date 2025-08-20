Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $4.6650 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

