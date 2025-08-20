Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 229.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $42.6450 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.