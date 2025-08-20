MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 334,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,445.96. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.3750 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

