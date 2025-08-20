Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of Mister Car Wash worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $280,959.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,532,254 shares in the company, valued at $30,320,779.26. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $154,411.89. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,355 shares of company stock worth $1,661,866. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

