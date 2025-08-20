Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,099,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of MOH opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.