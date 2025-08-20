National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $26.81.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.