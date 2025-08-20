National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,007 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $56.2170 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

