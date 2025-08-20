National Bank of Canada FI Has $28,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 278,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $226.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

