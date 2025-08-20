National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26,000 in 8×8 Inc $EGHT

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 393,478 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $185,848.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,781,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,669,463.17. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,470 shares of company stock worth $566,140. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. 8×8 Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

