National Bank of Canada FI Invests $27,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 90,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,471,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.1450 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

