National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

