National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,220 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 259.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

