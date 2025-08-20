National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 4,400 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 5,039.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.72. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.indie Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,304.58. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

