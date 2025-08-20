National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $63.5750 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

