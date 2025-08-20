National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 10,876 Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLSR. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Solaris Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Solaris Resources by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Solaris Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

