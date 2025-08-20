National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,001,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

