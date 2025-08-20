National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNN. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $36.8750 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

