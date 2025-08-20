National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,708 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

OGN stock opened at $9.2350 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

