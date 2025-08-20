National Bank of Canada FI Sells 326,506 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 326,506 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $839.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

