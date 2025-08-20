National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,256 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Baidu were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,497,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Baidu Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

