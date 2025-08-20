National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

