Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares changing hands.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Gold & Casinos
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.