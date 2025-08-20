Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

