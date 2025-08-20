Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nova were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America increased their price target on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.12. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.