Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,945,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,630,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.5950 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

