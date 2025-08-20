Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,311,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.52% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $7.4340 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

