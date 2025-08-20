Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 833,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.43% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.0950 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

