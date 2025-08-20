Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.35% of TXNM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $303,744,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $189,170,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,816,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $161,678,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,090,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TXNM opened at $56.6750 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.