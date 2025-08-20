Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 14,330 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.6% in the first quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

