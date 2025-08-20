Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 150,017 Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $125.9550 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

