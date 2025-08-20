Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 2,365,483 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,365,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $1,816,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $5,205,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 447,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.0850 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

