Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,617,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,437.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE EXP opened at $233.1440 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

