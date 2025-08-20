Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,304,861 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,620,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.57% of Iamgold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 651.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $7.9550 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

