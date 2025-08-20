Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 485,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.20% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Range Resources stock opened at $32.7460 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

