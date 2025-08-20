Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.28% of UFP Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.