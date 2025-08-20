Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,027,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.22% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $675,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,041.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the sale, the director owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.3%

UMH opened at $15.8060 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

