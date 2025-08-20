Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.60% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after acquiring an additional 222,209 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,990,000 after acquiring an additional 255,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,844,000 after acquiring an additional 469,748 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,795,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,991 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

CRNX opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

