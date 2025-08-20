Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,276,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

