Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,147,035 NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,147,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,181,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.40% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.6990 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

