Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 126,587 Ryder System, Inc. $R

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $184.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $4,026,276.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,248.63. The trade was a 25.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,586 shares of company stock worth $6,459,868 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

