Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,561,076 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,561,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.6230 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

