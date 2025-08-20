Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,976,288 Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,976,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

