Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 492,765 Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 492,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 265,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.4040 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.