Nuveen LLC Invests $17.24 Million in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,981,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,242,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.96% of Agilon Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.
AGL stock opened at $1.2450 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.14. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. Agilon Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
