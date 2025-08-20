Nuveen LLC Invests $17.24 Million in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,981,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,242,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.96% of Agilon Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Agilon Health Trading Up 1.2%

AGL stock opened at $1.2450 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.14. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. Agilon Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilon Health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.