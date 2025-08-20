Nuveen LLC Invests $17.58 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 234,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3%

FIVE opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

