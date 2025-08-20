Nuveen LLC Invests $17.97 Million in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 688,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.3020 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%.The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

