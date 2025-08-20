Nuveen LLC Invests $18.46 Million in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 261,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.